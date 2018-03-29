Eggs away!

Eggs away!

Oxford Fire Sgt. Rusty Fallin dropped thousands of colored plastic eggs from the department’s aerial truck during the Easter Egg Drop held Saturday at Christ the King Church on W.…

By on No CommentRead More

Lovin’ Legacy!

Legacy 925 was the place to be in Oxford Saturday as the 208,000-square-foot recreation/sports/entertainment facility held a day-long grand opening event. Folks of all ages swamped the place, enjoying everything…

By on No CommentRead More

DDA surveying businesses

In an effort to help better promote and communicate with businesses within its district, the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has sent out a survey. Approximately 150 printed surveys were…

By on No CommentRead More

Activities

Don't Rush Me

By Don Rush

My Way

CJ
  • Sports