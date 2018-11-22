Addison animal clinic looking to expand

Addison’s own Lakeville Animal Clinic, located at 3500 Lakeville Rd., is looking to expand its facility in the coming months.

Patrick Glidden, the owner, came to the Addison Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for a public hearing on Nov. 8 to discuss a proposed variance for the property.

“We have been growing quite a bit since we started,” Glidden told the board. “We’ve had some very steady growth, so we’re looking forward to potentially expanding the facility to be able to better serve the public.”

Essentially, Glidden said he wants more room for his staff and clients to be able to “stand up, sit down and turn around” in the small clinic.

The property the clinic currently sits on is two acres and zoned for agricultural use. ZBA member Tony Spina noted during the meeting that the land is currently used, in a technical sense, improperly, which is the fault of ZBA members from the 1970s.

“It’s really a nonconforming use right now,” Spina said.

But, the meeting was not about the zoning of the land, as pointed out by chairman Trevor Hayward, so the board heard Glidden speak solely on the 2,240 square foot proposal.

While speaking, Glidden noted he had informed a neighbor of the planned expansion, but had not heard back. Nobody was present at the meeting to express either opposition or support for the expansion.

Though there was no opposition, Glidden assure the board an expansion would not result in more noise and he would not be kenneling animals.

“Noise is going to not be an issue,” he said.

Concern did come from the expansion’s potential to come very close to the clinic’s property lines. With neighbors nearby, planning commission chair Lawrence Smith suggested Glidden expand the back of his building rather than the side.

But, with a neighbor owning the land behind the clinic, Glidden is not sure that would be possible.

The variance, along with the agricultural zoning of the land, will be discussed when the ZBA votes on the expansion on Dec. 13.