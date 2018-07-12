Addison FD gets first new engine since 1997

A new source of community pride in now parked in the bay of Addison Township’s Fire Station #1 in Leonard.

The department recently received its first new fire engine since 1997.

Made by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, the truck features a pump capable of moving 1,500 gallons of water per minute and storing 1,000 gallons.

“It’s exactly what we need here,” said Fire Chief Jerry Morawski.

The new engine cost $466,279, which is less than the $490,000 the department originally budgeted for it.

It’s replacing an engine that’s been in service since 1992.

“It was just time,” Morawski said. “It was just costing too much money (in terms of constant upkeep and safety issues).”

He noted the National Fire Protection Association recommends replacing trucks every 20 years, but “unfortunately, our budget wouldn’t allow that.”

Instead of borrowing the money or incurring bond debt, Addison paid for it the old-fashioned way. “We saved for about nine years for that engine,” Morawski said.

Rochester Hills helped Addison acquire the engine for a discounted price thanks to its participation in the Michigan Intergovernmental Trade Network (MITN), an online purchasing group that connects local governments and vendors.

“We were able to take advantage of that and save a ton of money,” Morawski said.