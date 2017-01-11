Addison hires new senior coordinator

After months of searching for a part-time senior coordinator, Addison Township officials have finally found someone suitable for the job.

Marie May, a 25-year Addison resident, was recently hired to bring a little more excitement into local senior citizens’ lives through the township’s community center.





The fun will include weekly activities, such as euchre on Wednesdays and painting classes on Fridays.

May said she also hopes to bring a variety of personal development classes to local seniors in the future, including computer and cell phone classes, Euchre classes, dance classes and healthy living classes.

Through her efforts, May said she hopes to show Addison Township residents ages 50 and above that it’s never too late to learn a new hobby or make a new friend.

“I’m hoping that this becomes their room and their area that they feel like they can come up to. If they’re lonesome, there’d be someone to talk to, or if they just want to get away for the day… (they can) find people here to make friends (with)… and just enjoy the day. (Seniors) will always be able to come up here and find somebody just to sit and talk with, just to have coffee or play games and cards,” said May.

Township officials voted 6-1 to allow up to $15,000 from the general fund to be directed annually towards senior activities in August.

According to Supervisor Bruce Pearson, officials hope the initiative will help keep local seniors active.

“We want Addison Township seniors will have the opportunity to experience some neighborly companionship and hone a different craft or learn something they didn’t know… I hope they can come spend a couple hours here and enjoy themselves. Marie May is just a wonderful person. She has a great personality and she connects with everybody,” said Pearson.

The community center, located within the Addison Township Hall in Lakeville (1440 Rochester Rd.), is open Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

A grand opening event, where local seniors are invited to come meet May, will be held at the Addison Township Hall community room Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served.