Addison moving forward with proposed ordinance to prohibit weed businesses

At least for now, there won’t be any pot businesses in Addison Township.

During the November election, Michigan voters passed the Michigan Marijuana Act, which took effect on Dec. 6 and legalized recreational use of the drug. Under the act, municipalities within the state get to choose whether or not to allow marijuana businesses to operate in their communities.

Although it passed at the state level, recreational marijuana legalization was narrowly rejected by Addison voters with 1,696 voting in favor and 1,685 voting against.

At its Dec. 17 meeting, the Addison Township Board voted 7-0 to authorize and advertise a public hearing regarding a proposed draft ordinance that would prohibit any marijuana businesses from operating in the municipality. See the public notice on Page 22 about the Jan. 14 hearing.

The vote was taken as a precautionary measure, with the board expressing a desire to see what other communities around the state trend toward.

“My recommendation would be to wait and see (what others do),” Trustee Erich Senft said.

Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson stressed several times during the meeting that the ordinance would not infringe upon anyone’s now-legal right to individually smoke or grow marijuana recreationally. It only prohibits commercial sale.

“If we vote to keep the establishments out, it’s not going to affect any individual’s ability to grow (marijuana, we can’t do that)”. said Trustee Joel King. “What is allowed is we can say we’re not going to set up any businesses, and I think we ought to do that and see how thinks shake out for a year or two. If we want to reconsider that, it doesn’t stop us from reconsidering it.”

Several of the board members reiterated during the meeting that the ordinance allows the township to observe statewide and local trends without getting involved over the coming months and years.

“I’d like to see what’s going to happen,” Trustee Linda Gierak said. “But right now this is in place for us.”

Though there was a large group in attendance at the meeting in regard to Lakeville Lake, nobody who spoke during public comment voiced any support or disapproval of the ordinance.

The township board will meet again on Jan. 14. Meetings start at 6 p.m.