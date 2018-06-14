Alleged burglar nabbed

A 29-year-old Oxford man is facing a first-degree home invasion charge for allegedly burglarizing a residence on Pathfinder Trail June 1.Kyle Chase Halverson was positively identified by a 13-year-old female witness as the man she saw inside her house that day, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report.

Following his June 7 arrest, Halverson was arraigned in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court.

He posted 10 percent of a $15,000 bond and was released from county jail.

Halverson is accused of stealing more than $2,000 and a key fob to a vehicle.

During the alleged home invasion, the 13-year-old witness told investigators she was lying in her bed, watching Netflix, when she heard noises in the house. She assumed it was just her 40-year-old mother moving around.

Around 6 p.m., Halverson allegedly opened her bedroom door. The girl described him as “a heavy, white male with a small belly, middle age(d), receding hairline, wearing a dark blue shirt.”

“The man looked at her (but) did not say anything, then shut the door,” the report stated. “She then heard him run downstairs and slam what she thought was the front door.”

The girl called her mother, who was at a neighbor’s house down the street.

When the mother arrived home, she noticed the access door leading from the garage into the home was ajar.

The mother looked around the house and discovered $2,000 in cash was missing from a drawer in which she had placed it earlier that day. She also reported that approximately $45 was missing from the top of her dresser.

According to the report, the mother did not call police because her daughter was “fine” and “someone just thinks they can steal from her.” Instead, they went out to dinner.

When they arrived home, the mother noticed her garage-door opener and extra key fob were missing from her vehicle.

The mother also told investigators that as she was getting ready for bed that night she noticed her vehicle’s interior light go on.

“She looked out and saw a tall white male (by) her passenger door, trying to get in . . . . She ran outside and yelled at the subject . . .He ran off and (she) began chasing him east onto Drahner (Road). The subject then turned right onto Woodbriar Drive and she lost sight of him,” the report stated.

A canine unit searched the area that night and a deputy encountered Halverson “coming from an area of trees and bushes,” according to the report. He told the deputy he was “out walking” and “lives less than (a quarter of a) mile from where (he was) stopped.”

Halverson was released pending the outcome of a photo lineup.

That lineup was conducted on June 6. During it, the 13-year-old girl recognized Halverson from among six photos, according to the report. She told the investigator, “That’s the guy that I saw in my room” and wrote, “This is the guy who broke into my house” on a copy of the photo lineup.

Her “hands were visibly shaking and there was a noticeable change in her breathing pattern when viewing the lineup,” the investigator wrote.

In the report, the witness was quoted as saying, “My eyes were immediately drawn to him. I got nervous and shaky when I saw his picture.”

Halverson was arrested June 7 when a traffic stop was effected in the parking lot of Pine Tree Elementary in Orion Township.

When deputies searched his vehicle, they found an iPad as well as two pawn shop receipts in the back seat; a Sony camera and multiple gift cards in the glove box; and a gold bracelet and necklace in the center console, according to the report.

During her interview with investigators, the 40-year-old mother noted that she had left her purse in her vehicle on Memorial Day (May 28) and the next day, she noticed that $400 in cash was missing from it along with an undetermined amount of cash from a drawer inside her house.