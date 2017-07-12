Alleged drunk driver arrested after damaging subdivision property

A 38-year-old Oxford man who allegedly caused significant property damage in the Oxford Lakes subdivision last week was arrested by village police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police were called to a home located in the 300 block of Lakes Edge Dr., where a 48-year-old man said he had heard a loud crash and had seen a white 2017 Ford Focus in a nearby volleyball court, according to the police report. The vehicle then allegedly headed east on Lakes Edge Dr.

Police observed heavy damage to a nearby guardrail, fence, and small tree located near the intersection of Oxford Lakes Dr. and Lakes Edge Dr.

Police later found the vehicle parked on the roadway near the driveway of a home located in the 400 block of Lakes Edge Dr.

Police asked the suspect, a resident of the home, if he had been driving and he allegedly confirmed that he had.

According to the report, the man failed several sobriety tests and was then placed under arrest and transported to the Oakland County Jail.

The vehicle was impounded.