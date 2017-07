The Osborne family chose to decorate their boat with a Hawaiian theme for the Second Annual Lakeville Boat Parade held Saturday. Manning the boat are Anna Osborne, Olivia Delikat, Elizabeth Osborne, Catherine Delikat, Nick Winkler, Heather Delikat and Jess Osborne. Their boat won first place in the Most Gorgeous category. They won $50 in gift certificates to local eateries.