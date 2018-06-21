American odyssey: Oxford couple’s travelled 7,516 miles, visited 9 states so far

With the kids out of school and the summer vacation season upon us, it seems like everybody’s heading somewhere to take a break from their 9-5 lives.

But for Oxford’s nomads, Derek Kala and Ashlee Dark, there is no daily grind to leave behind because right now, their life is one big vacation.

The pair checked in with the Leader as they continue their extensive cross-country odyssey in a fully-restored 1978 Volkswagen Westfalia camper bus. It’s pulling double duty as both transportation and daily living quarters.

“The trip has been going great,” wrote Dark in an email interview. “Visiting so many beautiful places has been extremely rewarding. We have realized (from) taking the time to slow down, and explore, there is a vast amount of beauty all around us,” she noted.

On April 20, the couple embarked on a lengthy road trip to explore America’s natural beauty and rich history by visiting 38 national parks spread across 18 states, plus some parts of Canada.

As of June 16, they had travelled 7,516 miles and visited nine states – Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California.

“We are on the coast of Big Sur watching a Hollywood (television show) being (made),” Kala wrote. “We did not see any big celebrities, but (we) did see the crew setting up. We asked if they needed any extras, but had no luck.”

So far, they’ve visited 17 national parks, including Mammoth Cave, Great Smoky Mountains, Hot Springs, Guadalupe Mountains, Carlsbad Caverns, Saguro, Grand Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Bryce, Zion, Joshua Tree, Sequoia, Kings Canyon, Pinnacles and Yosemite.

They’ve also visited the Lake Mead National Recreation Area located in Arizona and Nevada, and the White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.

Of the places they’ve seen so far, Kala’s favorites have been Big Sur and Sequoia National Park in California.

“Big Sur . . . reminds me of driving through the coastlines (of the Keweenaw Peninsula) in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula,” he said. “The natural beauty was breathtaking thanks to the green valleys, rocky coast, and ocean views.

“Sequoia (National Park) was enjoyable because there were so many giant trees surrounding us,” Kala continued. “The trees located in the park are the largest in the world when analyzing the overall volume. It’s crazy to think the bark layer can be nearly 30 inches thick.”

The park is famous for its giant sequoia trees, including the General Sherman tree, which is “the world’s largest tree, measured by volume,” according to the National Park Service website. The tree is 275 feet tall and more than 36 feet in diameter at the base. Sixty feet above the base, the General Sherman tree is 17.5 feet in diameter.