And the ‘Teacher of the Year’ is… Ryan Wasmund!

Lakeville Elementary fifth-grade teacher Ryan Wasmund was recently selected by Oakland Schools to receive its 2018 Oakland County Outstanding Elementary School Teacher of the Year award.

The Oakland County Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards are presented annually to honor teachers in Oakland County who have achieved, through their effort and example, the highest standards of excellence in their position.

The Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards are presented to one middle school, one elementary school, and one high school teacher each year.

Wasmund, who was selected from among 23 elementary school nominees from across the county, was surprised with the award in front of his students on March 20.

“I’m very surprised and very happy,” Wasmund told this reporter. “I always feel appreciated by the kids, but it’s nice to get this kind of appreciation and to know all of that hard work means something.”

Wasmund, who has been working for the district since 2007, holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary education from Oakland University and a master’s degree in reading specialist from Oakland University.

He also holds International Baccalaureate program certification.

Wasmund, who previously taught at Oxford Middle School, said he is always striving to prepare his students for future expectations.

“I really want (my students) to know what hard work is,” Wasmund explained. “My goal is to always get them prepped for (sixth-grade) by (teaching them) organization and by getting them on-level for everything . . . for math, for reading, for writing . . . as best as I can. I like having kids coming back to me and saying ‘(middle school) is easier than I thought it was.’”

Wasmund resides in Oxford with his wife, Sarah Wasmund and their two daughters, Emma, 4 and Charlotte, 2.

He will be honored officially at an April 30 ceremony at the Oakland Schools administrative building in Waterford.