Andrews resigns as AD

Cole Andrews, who has served as Oxford’s athletic director since July 2015, resigned May 15 in order “to pursue other opportunities.”

His resignation is effective June 30.

“I will work closely with (the department’s administrative assistant) to make sure the student-athletes, coaches and the district are left with the necessary tools to keep moving the athletic department forward,” he wrote.

When contacted by this reporter, Andrews declined to comment.

“Cole and his family are moving to the west side of the state,” wrote Assistant Supt. Nancy Latowski in a May 18 email to this reporter.

 

5 Responses to "Andrews resigns as AD"

  1. john   May 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

    cancer being cut out of the body of oxford schools. thank God this happened, just sadly a year too late

  2. Carl   May 25, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    John, couldn’t agree more. I guess his 6 months as “AD Intern” or time spent as part time Transportation Director prior to coming to Oxford didn’t properly prepare him for this job.

  3. joe   May 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

    He was here just long enough to screw things up!

  4. Jon   May 26, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Wonder if his departure has anything to do with the Oxford Board Of Education President getting kicked out of a home high school baseball game. Hmmmmm

  5. Shane   May 26, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Can’t agree more! definitely a year too late!

