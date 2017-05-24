Andrews resigns as AD

Cole Andrews, who has served as Oxford’s athletic director since July 2015, resigned May 15 in order “to pursue other opportunities.”

His resignation is effective June 30.





“I will work closely with (the department’s administrative assistant) to make sure the student-athletes, coaches and the district are left with the necessary tools to keep moving the athletic department forward,” he wrote.

When contacted by this reporter, Andrews declined to comment.

“Cole and his family are moving to the west side of the state,” wrote Assistant Supt. Nancy Latowski in a May 18 email to this reporter.