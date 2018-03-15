Anti-cell tower crowd gets second shot at public hearing

Approximately 20 concerned parents and Addison Township residents packed a March 8 Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting for the second time to voice their opposition to a proposed cell tower planned for the northeast corner of Hosner and Oakwood roads, near Kingsbury Country Day School.

This was the ZBA’s second public hearing regarding the tower following an order by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge.

In the Jan. 25 order, Circuit Judge Daniel Patrick O’Brien ruled the ZBA must “conduct a public hearing . . . solely in relationship to the issue of the ‘fall zone,’” the area around the cell tower in which it could collapse and fall.

The order was the result of an appeal filed in November 2017 by Addison residents Lawrence and Amanda Shelton, Kingsbury Country Day School and Kingsbury School, Inc. (the trust of Kingsbury).

The ZBA held its first public hearing on this issue on June 8, 2017. During that hearing, Addison residents and concerned Kingsbury parents opposed plans for the tower. They expressed concerns over the potential negative impact a cell tower could have on Kingsbury’s enrollment rates, the health of those near it and the surrounding environment.

The wireless communications company must first obtain a variance from the ZBA for the placement of the proposed tower, which the placement of the proposed tower, which does not meet the ordinance.

The proposed tower is located on a lot that’s approximately 5.24 acres in size and located 200 feet from the centerline of Oakwood Rd. The township zoning ordinance requires the lot size for wireless communications towers to be a minimum of 20 acres.

Despite community opposition, the ZBA approved a variance on July 31, 2017. This prompted the appeal to circuit court.

Last Thursday, many of the same concerned parents that attended the first public hearing returned to voice their opinions on the cell tower.

Many residents and parents said they’re worried about the potential impact the tower could have on Kingsbury’s student and staff health and safety, as well as the environment.

Jonathan Crane, the Rochester-based attorney representing Verizon Wireless, delivered a presentation to the ZBA before public comments were heard. He said the communications company is looking to construct a 197-foot-tall collapsible monopole in order to provide better cell coverage to the area.

He described the proposed cell tower as “safe,” “reasonable,” and “not unlike” two existing cell towers located within the township which also required variances.

The existing cell towers which Crane was referring to are located outside of Addison Township Hall, off Rochester Rd. near a small playground and within Watershed Park.

Monopoles, according to Crane, don’t simply fall over. They’re designed to “buckle” and “collapse” upon themselves to prevent damaging what’s around them.

During the public hearing, Addison Township resident Amanda Shelton asked the ZBA to deny the variance.

“With regards to the fall zone, monopole structures do fail,” said Shelton.

As examples, Shelton cited a 2003 incident in which a cell tower fell over and crushed a vehicle in Oswego, New York and a 2014 incident in which a 300-foot cell tower collapsed in West Virginia, killing three people.

It was not noted in news articles regarding these events whether these cell phone towers were of the monopole design.

“I’m sure none of those failures are intentional, accidents happen. There is risk associated with everything that we do, whether it’s in design or implementation. There are assumptions that there is no flaw in the design, no flaw in the manufacturing, no flaw in the installation and that the tower is properly maintained. All of this is done by humans. Humans are fallible. Mistakes get made,” she said.

Addison resident Ron Renaud said he felt the location for the proposed tower would “not fit the rural character” of the township and that Verizon should consider placing the tower on a different parcel of land.

Candace Lagest, a former Kingsbury teacher whose children attend the school, felt the tower would be an “eyesore,” which could harm the environment or injure Kingsbury students should it fall.

“(The tower’s) construction (would be) a disruption to the education of my children,” Lagest said. “You’ll be disturbing the environment. The nature that my children enjoy… There’s a giant ant hill there. The kids really love standing there and watching those ants go up that hill. It’s pretty exciting when you’re 5 years old… much more exciting than a tower falling on your head.”

The school has around 300 students, ranging from kindergartners to eighth-graders.

Tiffaney Stoehr, the parent of a Kingsbury student, told the board she feared the proposed tower could hurt Kingsbury students or that it could negatively impact the school’s enrollment numbers.

“We are super close to pulling him out because of your decision. It’s not just my son. It’s a lot of parents making that decision,” Stoehr said. “(Cell phone towers) catch fire and when they catch fire they become weaker and they fall. (It could) fall onto our kids’ playground.”

The proposed 197-foot-tall tower would be located about 90 feet away from Kingsbury’s playground.

Kara-Jane Lavoisne, a resident of Brandon Township and mother of a student at Kingsbury, echoed this sentiment stating she was concerned about the safety of the tower and the potential danger it could pose should it fall.

“If (the tower) fell at (its) base towards the school, it will take out our swing set. It will take out our apple tree that the kids sometimes climb into. The antennae would fall right where our kids’ merry-go-round is,” Lavoisne said.

Ivan Lubinski, a father of several Kingsbury students, said he was “in disbelief” that the ZBA would approve a variance for the tower.

“We didn’t want (our kids at this hearing) today because they know what’s going on. The 3-year-old knows what’s going on. They know the people here to protect them are not doing their job,” Lubinski said. “I explain to my son when we’re going to a (Kingsbury) school board meeting, we’re going to see the ‘good guys’ and when I come (to a ZBA meeting), we’re going to see the ‘bad guys.’ It’s sad I have to do that but I have to make it simple. That’s where you put yourself, as the bad guys. How are you going to feel? He was in this (board) room (at the last public hearing) . . . and then (you could) find out later he’s dead . . . Is it going to be worth the money (the township makes)?”

Timothy Stoepker, attorney for Kingsbury, told the ZBA board that the community believes it should uphold the existing ordinance regarding communications towers.

“To deviate from the (township’s established ordinance) will deviate from the intended harmony, public health and safety that the township (was striving for) when it adopted the ordinance in 1997… Verizon needs to go out and find another piece of property that meets the requirements of the ordinance.”

No decision was made at Thursday’s meeting. If a variance is obtained, the matter would be forwarded to the planning commission. Both special land use and site plan approval from the commission are required for this tower.

The ZBA is expected to make a decision at its next meeting, which will be held Thursday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at the Addison Township Hall (1440 Rochester Rd.) in Lakeville.