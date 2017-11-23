Applicants for PC, ZBA needed

Oxford Village is currently seeking three dedicated community members to fill board vacancies – one to serve as a member on the planning commission and two to serve as alternates on the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).

The planning commission is responsible for reviewing plans and studies for potential development and zoning ordinances within the Village and for making recommendations to village council.

The planning commission regularly meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall (22 W. Burdick St.)

Members are appointed by the village president and subject to the approval by a majority vote of the council.

Planning commissioners are not compensated.

The term of each appointed member shall be three years or until their successor takes office.

The village is also seeking two alternates to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) in instances when regular ZBA members cannot attend, or are relieved of their appointment.

The ZBA is responsible for considering appeals to the zoning regulations within the Village.

The ZBA meets, when needed, on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. Members are compensated $10 per meeting they attend and serve three-year appointments.

Members of the Oxford Village community are encouraged to submit an application to Village President Sue Bossardet for consideration on any of the boards and commissions.

The application will ask which boards and commissions candidates are interested in serving, as well as require some information about their background and qualifications.

There is no specific deadline for these applications; However, interested parties are recommended to apply as soon as possible.

A copy of the board and commission application can be found online at thevillageofoxford.org, or retrieved from the Oxford Village office at 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI 48371.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Oxford Village office at (248) 628-2543.