Approvals for strip mall granted by PC





A proposed strip mall cleared two hurdles in the approval process at last week’s Oxford Township Planning Commission meeting.

In separate 5-0 votes, the Oxford Commons project received preliminary site plan approval and special land use approval to allow one of the strip mall’s units to have a drive-through. Commissioners Tom Berger and Ed Hunwick were absent.

The Birmingham-based PELJ Properties, LLC is looking to build an 11,120-square-foot strip mall at 595 N. Lapeer Rd. on the north side of the Tractor Supply Co. store and south of Market St.

Based on the site plan, the proposed strip mall will contain a 4,400-square-foot Leo’s Coney Island, with seating for 144 customers, on the south end.

Leo Stassinopoulos, president and founder of Leo’s Coney Island, is a principal partner in PELJ Properties. The first Leo’s Coney Island opened in Southfield in 1972 and today, there are 60 locations.

A 2,160-square-foot unit is depicted on the north end of the proposed strip mall and in between, the plan shows three other units for rent, each containing 1,520 square feet of space.

“Other than Leo’s Coney Island, we do not have any commitments from tenants,” said F. Matthew Ray, the Waterford-based architect handling the project. “However, we have a broker who’s actively seeking those tenants for this location.”

The approved drive-through is for the 2,160-square-foot unit on the north end. Ray said they’re looking for something like a coffee or ice cream shop to fill this space.

“We really don’t want a full-blown restaurant in there that would compete with Leo’s Coney Island, so we’re looking for something that would complement that,” he explained.

Marianne Kainz, a resident of Stony Lake Village condos, suggested the developer consider incorporating design elements, such as a stone facade and cupolas, into the proposed strip mall to help it blend in with the adjacent Waterstone development.

“We were hoping to see more character than just a square box,” she said.

Commissioner Kallie Roesner-Meyers also asked if the developer could “maybe” consider “emulating some of the look of the Waterstone entrances.”

“I only say that because Oxford has a lot of vacant strip malls,” she said. “Sometimes if they look better or fit into the surroundings . . . people are more drawn to them. Has any thought been put into making it match that design a little bit (more)?”

Ray indicated “some color and some life” have already been incorporated into the Oxford Commons design, so “it’s not going to be boring by any means.”

“We do have some colorful awnings that will go over the storefronts, which will give it a market (look),” he said.

The roof is going to be mint green, while the window sashes and doors will be “a darker forest green.”

Elements from “Greek antiquity,” such as columns, were added to reflect Stassinopoulos’ heritage and Greek dishes served at Leo’s Coney Island, according to Ray.