Assembly teaches Kingsbury kids life lessons

Kingsbury Country Day School students got a break from their classes on the morning of Friday, Dec. 14 courtesy of the Red Wings organization as part of the Red Wings Assembly Program.

Many of the students could be seen wearing the team’s logo and jerseys of their favorite players.

The speaker, Coach Ryan, talked to the kids about putting importance on their education, personal goals and health.

He encouraged the students to eat healthy and practice dedication to accomplishing their goals, just like the Red Wings’ players did to become professional hockey players.

The assembly ended with a shootout between the teachers and the students, which the teachers won 2-0.

All of the hockey equipment used in the assembly, including hockey balls, a net and hockey sticks, was donated to Kingsbury for student use by the Red Wings.

A few students who knew their Hockeytown trivia also received pencil cases, water bottles and t-shirts.