Bailey fills vacancy on school board

Oxford Schools announced the appointment of Korey Bailey to the board of education Tuesday, following interviews during a July 18 special meeting.

The two other applicants for the position were Dylan Hency, a 2011 Oxford High graduate, and Erin Reis, a 2001 OHS graduate and parent of a student within the district.

The recent appointment followed the resignation of former treasurer Mike Schweig from the Board of Education at a June 13 meeting.





Bailey will serve in the position until December 2018, when it will be up for re-election.

Bailey is an Oxford resident and a 1988 graduate of Oxford Christian Academy.

His daughter, Peyton, 14, currently attends school within the district.

He also serves on Oxford Township’s Zoning Board of Appeals and as a youth leader at Kensington Community Church in Lake Orion.

“I’m pretty excited to step into this role,” Bailey told this reporter in a later interview. “The first thing I want to do is focus on giving a positive impression out in front of the community. I’m a very honest and ethical person, a very transparent person, and I want to show the community that we’re going to do what’s right. Despite all the rumors and things going on, we’re going to do what’s right and what’s in the best interest of the kids and the teachers.”

As an active member of the Oxford community, Bailey was also one of around 40 local parents who volunteered their time towards the district’s recent millage campaign.

“I had the opportunity, and I think all of us did, during the millage to work a little bit with Korey,” President Dan D’Alessandro said during the July 18 meeting. “He really was the leading voice on that. He was the one to put all the packets together and really was the organizing factor from a community member standpoint (during the millage campaign). He really was the person from the community who really said ‘I want to make a difference for my district.’”

According to Bailey, he has been consistently impressed by the list of programs, such as the early college program, offered by the district and hopes to contribute towards the improvement of current programs and the development of new ones.

“Oxford offers opportunities that (my daughter is) not going to get from anywhere else. It’s something over and above every other school… (It offers) incredible programs and my type of thinking is ‘What’s next? What else can we do and how can I be part of that?’” he said during his interview with the board.

Bailey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and Strategic Leadership from Rochester College and serves as the Senior Sales and Operations Manager for North American Operations at Hutchinson Belt Drive Systems in Auburn Hills.

He currently resides in Oxford with his wife of 22 years, Monika, and their daughter, Peyton.