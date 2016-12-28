Barbara J. Hosner, of Hillman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 12, 2016, at her home. She was 80.

Barbara J. Joslin was born on July 1, 1936, in Mayville, MI to the late Guy and Ruth (Patrick) Joslin.

On March 2, 1957, she married Dean Hosner. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2016. Barbara was a member of Oxford Baptist, Lake Orion Baptist, and Liberty Baptist.

Barb was a homemaker and loved children, opening her home to many foster children over many years. She enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, and baking.

Surviving are her three sons, Lon Hosner of Hillman, Darcy (Brenda) Hosner of Metamora, MI, Chad Hosner of Hillman; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Walt (Valerie) Joslin; 2 sisters, Elaine (Mohommad) Joslin, and Delores (Ray) Chase.

A funeral service was held Dec. 22. Pastor Larry Kirby officiated. Interment: Christian Memorial Gardens West. Memorials: New Beginnings Ministries of Hillman.