Barbara Jean Kessler

Barbara Jean (Roost) Kessler, a lifelong resident of Oxford, passed away on January 8, 2017. She was 93.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth, her sisters Shirley and Doris, and her brother-in-law Joseph.

Barbara is survived by her children Darlene (Dick) Hauxwell and Richard (Kitty Vigneau) Kessler, her sister Joyce Rosczewski, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara was a member of Modern Pioneers since 1964 and very much enjoyed camping and fishing in Canada as well as making jewelry and sewing. She also vacationed during the winter in South Texas since 1984.

A funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors (39 W. Burdick St.) in Oxford will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.

Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 13 from 3-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. To leave an online condolence please visit www.LynchFamilyFuneralDirectors.com