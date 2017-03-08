Barney Bernard Boose was born April 16, 1984 in Lapeer, MI to Richard and Ethel Johnson Boose. He passed away on March 2 in Leesville, LA at the age of 68.

Barney resided in Oxford from 1973 to 2005.

He loved being outdoors. His passion was his family and his true love was his wife of over 50 years, Marcia. He enjoyed being involved with his grandkids and watching them in their activities. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ricky and Rodger Boose; and sisters Charlene Shagen and Emma Boose.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia; sons Mark Boose of New Llano, LA and Jason (Jessica) Boose of Leesville, LA; daughter Jennifer (Todd) Scott of Leesville, LA; brothers Richard and Larry Boose of Michigan; sisters Sonja and Brenda of MI; grandchildren Emily, Kyle, Shawna, Cody, Hailey, Paige, Harlen, Hylaina, Hydee, Hayden, Laikyn, and Tyler; and great-grandchildren Cooper, Cassie, Hadley, and Madilynn.

Visitation for Barney was held March 3 at Jeane’s Funeral Chapel in Louisiana.

“Please keep my family in yall’s prayers… and say a prayer to God because he just gained the most stubborn angel ever. This is not goodbye, but see you again soon.”