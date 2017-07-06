Barron employees support co-worker battling cancer

Oxford resident Mark Terrian got a good dose of humor from his co-workers who held a fundraising competition to help him cover expenses as he battles cancer. Winners in the coin drive at Barron Industries got to throw pies at the boss at the company picnic this week. The coin war raised $1,500 for Terrian who was also given an honorary pie to pitch at company President Bruce Barron.





In August 2015, Terrian was diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer that had spread to his liver. Since then he’s undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy, 31 rounds of radiation, a liver ablation, 25 rounds of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and most recently, a surgery to remove cancer from his rectal area and give him a permanent colostomy.

Terrian, a veteran of the United States Air Force, is a married father of three. As a competitive biker who doesn’t drink or smoke, he has always lived a healthy lifestyle. He returned to work at Barron Industries after taking seven weeks off to recover from the surgery. His co-workers are helping him out by participating in other fundraisers including a raffle for a week’s worth of meals for two donated by Oxford/Orion restaurants including Italia Gardens, Kruse and Muer Roadhouse, Red Knapp’s American Grill, Sullivan’s Public House, The OX Bar and Grill, Valentino’s, and Victoria’s Delights. Tickets are $5 each and $10 for 3. They can be purchased at area businesses: Soothe Your Soul located at 20 Hudson St. in Oxford, and Paul’s Barber Shop at 87 W. Burdick St. in Oxford.

A fundraising page for the Terrian family (#TERRIANTOUGH Cancer Battle) at GoFundMe.com has collected more than $12,000 since September 2015.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 248-628-4300