The Oxford Public Library Friends will be silently auctioning wonderful baskets of goodies from Feb. 3-17 at the library.

Choose from a wide variety of themed baskets including pies, food, wine, children, sports, dogs, and more; plus many gift cards.

High bidders obviously win, but so do all the library’s patrons, as proceeds are used to fund library programs.

Thanks to local businesses, library staff and the Friends organization for their generous contributions to the baskets.