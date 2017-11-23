Bean signs to play softball for CMU

Oxford High School senior Kaitlyn Bean signed a letter of intent Nov. 13 to play softball for Central Michigan University (CMU), a first division team.

Bean is a four-year varsity member of the Wildcats softball team. She pitches and plays first base.

Now in her final year at OHS, Bean has made the most of her high school softball career and has become a standout player for the Wildcats, according to Head Coach Jessica Rowe.

Last season, Bean had an earned run average (ERA) of 1.9. Her ERA is 1.87 for the past three years.

Rowe also said Bean was a key leader for the team.

“She’s a very hard worker,” Rowe said. “Every year, she came back with more. This year, in her fourth year, she came back with more skills and is always tuning up on things to be better than last year. She has a great work ethic and is a great teammate, as well. I hope she has great success at Central on the mound.”

One of her greatest accomplishments, according to Bean, was going undefeated in the league (during her) freshman year. Junior year she also went undefeated in the league and was selected as an all-state honorable mention.

She’s been named “Most Valuable Player” all three years.

“I’m really excited to play with some talented athletes at Central and getting a really good education there, too,” said Bean. “I’d like to thank everybody for helping me. My travel team coach (Dan Vitale, of the Michigan Batbusters), Coach Rowe and Coach Kenny and all my teammates, too.”

In addition to thanking all of her coaches, she would like to give special thanks to her dad, K.C. Bean, who taught her how to pitch and helped her get to where she is today.