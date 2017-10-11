Beautification award winners honored

The Oxford Village Beautification Commission held its annual Beautification Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 3. This year’s winners were Ty and Shawn Beltramo (64 Dennison St.), Rick and Vivian Davis (27 Lafayette St.), Joanne Filhart (71 Pontiac St.), Lou and Betty Sera (450 Lakes Edge Dr.), Ron and Evelyn Piotrowski (750 Lakes Edge Dr.), Chip and Michelle Miller (599 Thornehill Trail), Oxford Bank (60 S. Washington St.), 24th Street Sports Tavern (13 S. Washington St.) and Roots Hair Salon (11 Mechanic St.)\, owned by Brian and Claudia Rocosky. Congratulations to all! Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.