Berney, Welch to be inducted into Wildcat Hall of Fame

Two outstanding athletes will be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame, Friday, Jan. 20.The induction ceremony will be held during the halftime of the varsity boys’ basketball game.

The festivities will continue that evening when a banquet honoring the inductees will be held in the Oxford High School Media Center beginning at 5 p.m.

“We’ve got an incredible list of people, great athletes, to represent our athletics and the community of Oxford (in the Hall of Fame),” said Athletics Director Cole Andrews.

Dave Berney, Class of 1992, and Erik Welch, Class of 1991, will be inducted.

Berney was a versatile athlete in football, basketball, track and field. In football, Berney was a starting safety and a three-year tight end on the Wildcats football team. As a junior, he helped Oxford advanced to the state final, finishing as state runners-up in 1990 with a 12-1 record. During his senior year, Berney lead the Wildcats to a 30-4 three-year mark, earning all-Flint Metro League (FML) 1st team for safety, honorable mention Detroit News as a senior.





On the hardcourt, David played in 40 career games for the Wildcats and was a key contributor in his junior and senior seasons. Voted a co-captain for his senior year, he was selected as the most outstanding defensive player, averaging 17 points per game, and was selected third team Flint Metro League.

In track and field, Berney completed his career with an impressive one individual and five relay FML track championships. He also won the 1600m relay State Championship (1989), and member of the 1991 MHSAA Class B Track and Field Team State Championship. As a captain during his senior year, David received the team MVP award and the George Prince Award as Oxford’s Outstanding Male Athlete.

Upon graduation, Berney had received nine varsity letters, the Agnes Jewell Award and a scholarship to Eastern Michigan University to play football.

He resides in Clarkston with wife Carrie and daughters Brooke and Rebecca and sons Luke and Drew. He is employed as a construction manager with Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings, LLC.

Welch is noted to be one of the most accomplished middle distance runners in Oxford history. Under the guidance of legendary Oxford coach Elmer Ball, he earned four varsity letters in track & field.





As a senior, Welch won the Oakland County championship in the 400m dash (48.6) and the boys’ team captured another FML title. Erik saved his best for last at the1991 MHSAA Class B state finals, when he opened the day with a win in the 3200m relay (8:01.38) and continued to amass points in each event that he ran.The Wildcats won the first team state championship in school history with a total of 40 points. Welch captured the 400m dash, 800m relay and 3200m relay at the 1991 MHSAA Class ‘B’ Finals.

In total, Welch won nine FML titles during his time competing for the Oxford Wildcats.

Welch and his family reside in Fraser, Michigan, where he is employed at Bolyard Lumber.