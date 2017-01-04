Black ice to blame for crash

Oxford firefighters survey the aftermath of a Dec. 27 crash on M-24, just north of Oakwood Rd. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, a 2008 Ford pickup truck was southbound on M-24 when the 55-year-old Lapeer man driving it “lost a little bit of control” while changing lanes due to black ice. The truck was struck from behind by a 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by a 52-year-old Lake Orion man. According to the report, the Lake Orion driver said he “couldn’t stop due to the black ice.” Both vehicles slid off the road and into a ditch separating the northbound and southbound lanes of M-24. The truck rolled over and landed on the Sebring’s hood. The Lapeer driver was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Troy, while the Lake Orion driver was taken to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital.