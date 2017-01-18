Board members sworn in, officers elected

Four new Oxford school board members were sworn in last Tuesday evening.

Tom Donnelly, Heather Shafer and Jennifer Guthrie took the oath of office along with incumbent Dan D’Alessandro prior to the regular meeting.

Donnelly and Shafer replaced Jim Reis and Carol Mitchell, both of whom did not seek re-election.

Guthrie was recently appointed to the board to replace Kim Shumaker, former vice-president, following her resignation in November.

During the organizational meeting, the board decided to keep four-year member Dan D’Alessandro as its president and spokesperson.

Joyce Brasington was elected 4-3 to serve as vice-president. Brasington was nominated by Mike Schweig. Mark Stepek was nominated by Guthrie.

Schweig was re-elected to serve as the board’s treasurer for the 2017 calendar year.

As part of the meeting, the personnel who are allowed to sign checks for the district were also named.

Superintendent Tim Throne and Treasurer Mike Schweig were authorized as these official signers.

The board of education’s regular meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.