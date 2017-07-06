Boat parade a hit as usual





The weather was great for the Third Annual Fourth of July Boat Parade on Clear and Squaw Lake, Saturday, July 1. Seventeen boats joined in the festivities and the competition was fierce as the lakes participants really went all out in their ideas and decorating.

The first place prize went to the Kowalec family for their very creative swan boat, with moving wings. Second place went to the Boucquet family with their “Boucquet Dental Team & Co.” presentation.

Third place was awarded to the Doyle family with its pirate ship, equipped with cannon, the “Black Pearl.” Fourth place went to the Kostecki family as the Flintstones (yabba, dabba, doo). Fifth place was awarded to the Badanjek family with a decked out “Christmas in July” pontoon.