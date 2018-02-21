Bowlers bested at OAA Team Championships, heading to regionals

On February 16, the Wildcat bowling teams competed at the 2018 Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Varsity Team Championships– with the Lady Dragons ultimately toppling the Lady Cats to win the title of 2018 OAA Team Champions. The Wildcat boys team also suffered a loss and was toppled by Troy Athens during the tournament.

Both Wildcats teams will continue on following the tournament and will compete at regionals on Friday, February 23 at Grand Blanc Lanes (5301 S. Saginaw Rd.) in Flint.

A field of 13 teams from the OAA conference participated in Friday’s event.

The Wildcats varsity boys team bowled well that night during qualifying rounds and earned the number 1 seed, but was soon upset in the head-up play by Troy Athens, the number 8 seed.

Farmington Harrison, the number 2 seed, ultimately won the tournament on the boys side.

The Varsity girls earned the number 2 seed behind Lake Orion.

All Conference teams were announced at the event. Christian Cartner was on first team for the second consecutive year.

Tanner Cartner and Luke Meyer made second team and Dean Petersen was named third team.

Oxford’s Claire Sandstrom was named second team and Deanna Staser and Megan Armbruster were third team honorees.

The JV bowlers participated in the 2018 JV Championships at Sterling Lanes in Sterling Heights on Feb. 18.

The JV girls division had 17 teams from around the state.

“Our JV Lady Cats bowled very well and ended runner-up in the state,” said Lafnear. “The Boys division had 48 teams in their event. The JV Wildcats out bowled the field in route to the number 1 seed. They battled tough in match play and brought home a fourth place finish,” said Head Coach JR Lafnear.

The team had singles JV action on Feb. 17. The boys had Collin Massie finish fifth out of 250-plus bowlers.

Grace Meyer was the state runner-up on the girls side and Lilly Boothe finished in the top eight. The girls had over 70 bowlers compete.

“The program had a great weekend,” said Head Coach JR Lafnear. “Friday night, the girls were spectacular and the match with Lake Orion was very exciting. Our JV Bowlers also have us very excited about our future. They did an outstanding job.”

On February 15, Oxford headed to Farmington for the North Farmington Varsity Bowling Program– where both Wildcat teams walked away the winner.

The Lady Cats won 8 of the 10 matches and rolled to a 24 to 6 victory.

The girls got off to a slow start in bakers but shot well in the match play games. Marissa Smith 199, Savanna Barnes 189, Megan Armbruster 188 Clair Sandstrom 192, Deanna Staser 180, 179 and Jenny Legault 161,134 all won points for the home team.

Oxford’s varsity boys team also bowled well that day, winning 20.5 to 9.5.

After splitting baker games the veteran Oxford boys won 6 matches and tied 1. They won both team totals 1052 to 907 and 980 to 896.

Christian Cartner led the way with games of 256 and 242. Jimmy Dehmel bowled a 258 game. Others that helped secure the victory were Zach Barrows 233, Tanner Cartner 205 and Luke Meyer 203.