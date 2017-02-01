Bowlers have big goals this season









The Wildcats bowling teams are poised for success this season.

The varsity boys team has seven members, with brothers Tanner and Christian Cartner and Will Fallon returning.

Head Coach J.R. Lafnear added the team has been made even stronger with the addition of Varsity new-comers Dean Peterson, Jimmy Dehmel, Luke Meyer, along with Michael Saroli.

The team has big goals this year and has already achieved some of them, like the team’s first-place crowning at the Oakland county tournament on Jan. 14, where the team beat 30 others.

“Winning the conference championship is always goal 1 each year. We have been Conference Champions the past three years . . . Individually, Dean Peterson was crowned the OAA singles Champion earlier this season. He topped 88 other boys to take the title. Christian Cartner was partnered with Megan Kessler to win the Davison doubles and they added Tanner Cartner to the team and won the Troy Athens Trio tournament. We still need to qualify for the state tournament in late February but feel confident we can do that,” said Lafnear.

The team is currently 8-1 overall in the OAA Red Division and tied with competitor Troy.

“We have strong bowlers but we are young. Many times we have five juniors in the line-up. They may be young but have outstanding talent. This team, when focused and on their game, are very tough to beat. We got off to a solid start but have the toughest part of our schedule ahead of us. We will be tested,” said Lafnear.

On the girl’s team, there are six current members, with three returning.

Those returning are seniors Abby Pappas, Megan Kessler and sophmore Claire Sandstrom.

“Megan is having an outstanding season averaging over 210 so far this year. Claire scored a 300 game earlier this season at a match at Plum Brook lanes against Birmingham. Abby has been a solid anchor bowler for the team all season,” said Lafnear.

According to Lafnear, the addition of three talented bowlers, sophmore Megan Armbruster and juniors Marissa Smith and Deanna Staser, have made excellent additions to this already robust team.

“The girls are as strong as any team we have ever had,” said Lafnear.

Lafnear said the girls team is off to a great start, highlighting their first-place finish in December at the Farmington Earlybird Tournament, where the team beat out 20 area teams.

“They also had a great Oakland County tournament finishing second,” Lafnear added.

The team is currently 8-0 in the OAA and tied for first-place in the Conference with Lake Orion.

“Last year the Dragons and the Wildcats tied for the conference crown and are on course to battle for the crown again this year,” said Lafnear.

Having had nothing but success up to this point, Lafnear said he expects the Wildcats to keep playing fiercely throughout the remainder of the season.

“These girls are rock solid and will be tough for anyone to beat,” said Lafnear. “This season has been great already. We have much more to achieve but with this group anything is possible. I feel like both teams can make a great run at the Conference titles and we have a great opportunity to do damage at states,” said Lafnear.

Up next, both teams will compete against Athens High School at Troy Lanes (1950 E. Square Lake Rd.) Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.