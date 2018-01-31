Bowling teams send Hazel Park home empty-handed

A Jan. 25 visit from Hazel Park ended in a solid win for both the boys and girls varsity bowling teams.

The Oxford Boys team was ready to get back on the winning track after a loss to Harrison on Monday night. They did just that, wiping the Vikings 26.5 to 3.5.

The Cats took both baker games 202, 173 to Hazel Park’s 190,159. Match play saw the Wildcats win 6 of the 10 matches and they also tied 1 match.

Leading the way was senior Dean Petersen with 235 and 222. Also showing a strong effort were Christian Cartner, (208, 210) and Luke Acton (198,194), along with Zach Barrows, who tossed a game of 254.

The Wildcat Bowlers are now 6 and 1 on the season and sit atop the Oakland Activities Association red Division.

Also on the boys side, JV Bowler Collin Massie bowled solid games of 268 and 212. Justin Powell had outstanding games of 256 and 243 and Tony Verbeek bowled a game of 220.

The Lady Cat bowlers from Oxford were rearing to get back to their winning ways after they suffered their first loss of the season to Harrison on Jan. 22.

Hazel Park came armed with only 4 bowlers, helping the Lady Cats to post a 30 to 0 win.

Oxford bowled well in Baker games, shooting 200 and 204.

Deanna Staser tossed strong games of 194 and 188. Savanna Barnes (180) and Megan Armbruster (179) also scored well, according to Head Coach JR Lafnear.

The girls are tied with Lake Orion atop the OAA Red division with a 4 and 0 record and are 6 and 1 overall.

On the girls JV team, Grace Meyer showed the future is bright that evening by shooting a 278 game. She had the first 7 strikes and 11 in the game. Mya Bruno scored a 208 in the same game.