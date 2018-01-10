Boys bowling team on a roll at 4-0





The varsity boys bowling team is poised for success this season as it currently holds a 4-0 overall record.

The team has eight members this season, with five returning pocket pounders.

The Wildcats entered the season with a roar, claiming victory over Farmington Harrison and Clarkston at the 2017 Early Bird Tournament held Dec. 3.

“That was a nice win and it’s a tough one to win,” said Head Coach J.R. Lafnear. “We also took a win over Clarkston on Dec. 20, which is our chief rival in the OAA red division.”

The Wildcats are hoping to keep bowling over their opponents.

“Our primary goal this season is to make the state finals,” Lafnear said. “We finished fifth last year and we’re basically bringing back the same group, so our goal is to make it even further than we did last year.”

Lafnear added the team has been bolstered by the return of seniors Tanner and Christian Cartner, Luke Meyer, Dean Petersen and Jimmy Dehmel.

“Our biggest strength this season is our experience,” he said. “The starting five are all seniors. They’ve been in our program, (including) middle school, (for) seven or eight years, so they are a very experienced group.”

While the team has many points in its favor, Lafnear said the Wildcats are always striving to get better and better.

“We’re focusing on improving our consistency,” Lafnear said. “We have a tendency, if we’re off a little bit to be off by a lot, so we’re looking to have more highs than lows. And so far this season, we’ve been able to do that.”

Among the team’s top bowlers, Lafnear listed returning seniors Tanner and Christian Cartner and senior Luke Meyer.

“They are very accomplished bowlers and they are very dependable. Their games are very solid. They are our go-to guys,” he said.

Among the team’s stand-out bowlers, Lafnear also included sophomores Luke Acton and Zach Barrows.

“So far this year, they’ve done a very nice job coming off the bench and supporting the team,” said Lafnear.

Up next, both the boys and girls bowling teams will square off against rival Clarkston on Sunday, Jan. 14 at Cherry Hill Lanes (6697 Dixie Highway) in Clarkston.