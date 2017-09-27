Brother, can you spare $150K?

If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

Oxford Village officials are hoping that old adage will literally pay off for them.

Last week, Interim Village Manager Evan Teich and village President Sue Bossardet asked township officials if they would be willing to contribute $150,000 toward improving downtown’s streetscape when the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) engages in a major reconstruction of M-24, from sidewalk to sidewalk, in 2019.

Village officials are applying to receive money from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and if successful, the state will provide “a generous matching grant of two dollars for every one dollar that the Village, the DDA and our community partners can invest in this project,” according to a letter submitted to the township and signed by Teich, Bossardet and Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Glenn Pape.

“The Township’s investment will be matched by the State of Michigan in the amount of $300,000 and will make a tremendous impact on the appearance and functionality of Downtown for each and every member of the Oxford Community,” wrote the trio of officials.

Teich told this reporter even if the township doesn’t contribute, “we have identified $400,000” in village and DDA funds for the project.

If the township can add to that, the interim manager told the board it will mean “we can get a lot more done.”

Village officials see the M-24 project as their opportunity to make improvements to the downtown’s streetscape that will slow traffic speeds, enhance pedestrian safety and make the area more aesthetically-pleasing and comfortable for visitors.

“We all know that a lot of people use the backs (of the buildings) where all the parking is, but there is, and should be, life along the street frontage as well,” Teich said.

Teich said the downtown area is “a happening place” and “a great place to be,” but visitors need to feel safer and more comfortable while strolling or sitting along M-24.

“We are really looking at how to create a sense of place along Washington St.,” he explained.

To accomplish this, the village is looking to add items such as concrete planters, ornamental bollards, ornamental light poles, hanging flower baskets, sustainable plantings, concrete crosswalk paving, concrete paving at the intersection of M-24 and Burdick St., bench seating, “moveable bistro seating,” and street trees.

“Those types of things, the state does not pay for,” Teich said.

Teich noted the village is looking to add two islands “of refuge” in the middle of M-24. These are median strips where pedestrians can stop and “be safe” while crossing. These would enable pedestrians to cross two lanes at a time as opposed to having to cross all four lanes at once.

The preliminary plan calls for one of these median strips to be located to the south at the Dennison/M-24/Stanton intersection and to the north at East St.

In response to the request, township Supervisor Bill Dunn said “if nothing else,” the board should “at least” consider “helping out the village.”

“A vital downtown is so important to a community,” he said. “It increases property values. There are areas like Novi (and) Auburn Hills that are spending millions and millions to try to create a downtown.”

The supervisor believes it “would be a shame” to spend all this state and local money on the M-24 streetscape and “not do a good job just because of (a) lack of funds.”

“If we’re going to mess up the downtown for a year (with construction), let’s do it right and do it right the first time,” Dunn said.

But the township must also consider all the money it has already given to others. Dunn noted the township previously allocated $262,500 to the parks and recreation department for a new maintenance facility in Seymour Lake Township Park, $425,000 for an addition to Oxford Fire Station #1 and $200,000 to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System.

“The township board has been very generous with their handouts,” he said.

“We’re not looking, necessarily, for a handout, we’re looking for a partner. And we want to partner with you on this,” Teich responded.

Dunn made it clear if the township were to contribute to the streetscape project, he does not want “a nickel going for projects that belong to” MDOT. “Their money should take care of their roads,” he said.

There is some question as to whether the law allows the township to help fund a village project. “I agree with the sentiment, however, I don’t believe it’s legal,” said township Treasurer Joe Ferrari. “The township can’t give away its money to another government.”

“I think what the village should look at is a bond – some type of a bonding structure to raise that money and to pay (it) back over time,” he noted.

In response to Ferrari, Teich said, “I’m not from Michigan, but that road runs right through the township.”

“The village is part of the township,” added Dunn.

Ferrari said he understands that, but he does not believe it’s legal.

“Joe, your past history (of) being an attorney is not real good,” Dunn quipped.

This reporter contacted township attorney Gary Rentrop and asked for his opinion.

“One would need to be creative to try to make it a lawful expenditure,” he wrote in a Sept. 21 e-mail. “I am not aware of any statutory authority that would allow for the expenditure. (The) township cannot make gifts. If one can structure a benefit to the township of equal or greater value, the contribution might fly.”

Trustee Elgin Nichols said this project is “an opportunity that comes along . . . once in a lifetime” and it will impact both the village and township.

“If there’s any way that this could go forward, I certainly would encourage you,” he said.

In addition to making a pitch for funding, Teich also plugged the importance of patronizing the downtown during the M-24 project.

“We want to get the word out to the public that this is coming in 2019 and those businesses down there (will) need all the support that they can get during construction,” he said. “They will be open. You will be able to park in the back parking lots, but for a good nine months, that road will be under construction and those businesses are going to be hurting and could use their residents’ support.

“Yeah, it may be a little bit troublesome and dusty to get down there, but think about those businesses because they’re going through it, too, every day and they need their customers.”