Build a float, win FREE advertising!

Wondering what your business can do to support the Fifth Annual Lone Ranger Parade on Saturday, Aug. 5?

How about entering a float?

A little planning, a trailer and some help from your staff can result in a float that not only enhances the parade experience for all, but promotes your business and shows your community spirit.

The Oxford Leader

and Sherman Publications, Inc. are hoping to motivate local businesses to build some floats, so we’re sponsoring a contest.

We’re donating a six-week advertising campaign (valued at $1,500) to the business that constructs the best float.

Businesses interested in donating money, services or volunteers to the Lone Ranger Parade effort are encouraged to contact Rod Charles or Mary Ellen Faulkner via email at homeofthemask@gmail.com or by calling (248) 371-9100.