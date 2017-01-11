Bye-bye, Boisvert: Addison Bldg. official retires





After serving Addison Township for over a decade, Building Official Mike Boisvert officially retired Jan. 9.

“I enjoyed working for the township, we have a great team here and we work well together, so it was never hard to come to work in the morning,” he said.

Boisvert became Addison’s temporary building official after the township’s previous building official, John Elsarelli, passed away in December 2005.

While bearing the title of building official, Boisvert also carried the responsibilities of building inspector, enforcement officer and a plan reviewer of the township’s 36 square miles.

In March 2006, Boisvert was hired on a permanent basis.

Since then, Boisvert has become the familiar face behind site plans, permits and building projects in Addison Township.

Boisvert, who has worked continuously in the carpentry and building industries since 1957, said he plans to take some time during his retirement to finally relax and care for his wife of 60 years, Ada Lee Boisvert, at their home located in the Village of Leonard.

After that, Boisvert said he’s looking forward to pursuing new adventures during retirement.

“I don’t imagine I’ll stay inactive very long. I’ll just get used to a new routine,” Boisvert added.