Cable officials to explore moving station to park

It’s only an idea right now, but it appears Oxford Community Television (OCTV) could find a new, permanent home in Seymour Lake Township Park.

At Monday afternoon’s meeting of the Oxford Area Cable Communications Commission, officials voted 5-0 to form a two-person committee “to explore the possibility” of moving the OCTV station to the popular park.

Serving on this committee are commissioners Bill Dunn, supervisor of Oxford Township, and Char Sutherby, a village councilperson representing Leonard.

The cable commission, which oversees OCTV and consists of five officials representing Oxford and Addison Townships as well as the villages of Oxford and Leonard, seemed receptive to the idea.

“I think this sounds like a potential good move . . . I’m looking forward to hearing future numbers,” said Commissioner Lori Fisher, treasurer of Addison Township.

“I’m not sold on it completely yet, but, just offhand, it sounds like it’s something worth pursuing,” Dunn said.

Ron Davis, director of the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department, pitched the idea to the cable commission in light of what’s happening in the park.

The department is preparing to transform the park’s former maintenance facility into offices for the parks and rec. administration, plus a multipurpose community room. The goal is to have it done this year and move in by Aug. 1.

The next phase – the funding source for which has not been determined – would be to add a senior activities room, complete with warming kitchen, to the existing building.

Davis proposed to the cable commission that as part of that next phase, it could build a new station for OCTV adjacent to the senior activities room.

Although he has not yet approached the parks and rec. commission about this, Davis, speaking for himself, indicated it would be his intention to not charge the cable commission for the land on which to build.

“The Township of Oxford has already invested by purchasing that (park) property, so it would be ridiculous . . . to make the cable (commission) buy the property from us,” he said.

“I don’t see us charging you for the footprint. Let’s just invest that (money) in the building. If you guys can do more in your building with (those) funds saved or outside, I think that would be a win-win,” Davis noted.

With the station in the park, Davis said his department and OCTV “could run programs together” and there would be more opportunities to get young people involved in community access television.

Davis indicated it would also dramatically increase the public’s exposure to OCTV. He said there are 2,000 to 2,500 people “in that park every night” from May through September.

“If you want exposure and (to) be more customer-friendly and accessible, that’ll be the place to be,” he said.

Since 2004, OCTV has been housed at 1775 N. Lapeer Rd. The station leases the 2,800-square-foot commercial space for $2,000 per month ($24,000 annually). The lease is set to expire on February 28, 2019.

OCTV has money saved for a new station and has been searching for a place. According to Station Manager Bill Service, OCTV has a little over $400,000 in its fund balance.

Both Service and Production Manager Teri Stiles had positive reactions to Davis’ proposal.

“I think it’s a great idea for us,” Service said. “Hundreds of people come up to that park every day, (they would) see us every day, that would be great.”

“That’s what piques my interest,” Stiles said. “The more exposure we get, the better off we are.”

The increased visibility also appealed to some commissioners.

“I’ve always wanted (the station) to be located where they have a lot of exposure,” Sutherby said. “That’s why I felt downtown Oxford was the best (location). But maybe, (Seymour Lake Park) wouldn’t be a bad location if they have that many people there. They actually would have more than what (there would be in) downtown Oxford.”

The next day, Davis and Dunn met with Service and Stiles. They determined the new station could be 2,040 square feet (office and studio space) with a 576-square-foot garage.