Cagers go 2-1

The Wildcats varsity basketball started the New Year off with a rocky start but quickly regained its footing to end the week 2-1.

On Jan. 8, the Cats took on Notre Dame and walked out the winner with a 58-55 score.

That win came on the heels of another success for the team on Jan. 5 when the Cats defeated Birmingham Seaholm with a score of 62-49. Senior Jimmy Claudio led the team in scoring that night with 26 and was 6-6 from the charity stripe. Sophomore Connor Nicholson had a fine all-around game, according to Head Coach Steve Laidlaw, scoring 16 points and defending the Maples best player. Trey Townsend, an Oxford sophomore, held their leading scorer to 10 points and had 11 points.

While Oxford redeemed itself later in the week, the team began the week by falling to Birmingham Groves on Jan. 3.

After being behind most of the game, the Cats took the lead early in the fourth quarter but were unable to score the rest of the game and ultimately fell with a 41-36 score.

Michael Raisch led the Cats in scoring with 12 points, followed by Claudio with 10 points. Junior Grant Kornburger finished with eight points and drawing a charge.

Oxford is now 4-3 overall. The Cats will face Stoney Creek at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at home.