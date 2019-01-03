Cagers’ winning streak continues

Time and time again, the Wildcat varsity boys basketball team has proven to be a force of nature on the court. Wrapping up 2018, the boys have six consecutive wins, zero losses and have kept every opponent they’ve played to less than 50 points a game.

Berkley is the latest on the boys’ list of defeats. On Dec. 21, the Wildcats destroyed the competition 55-38.

Oxford took the lead early on and left the first quarter 17-5. Never able to catch up, Berkley stayed behind the Wildcats for the entirety of the game that ended with a 17 point deficit.

Senior guard Nolan Hiler led Oxford in the victory with 13 points, and sophomore guard Zach Townsend chipped in with 12. Putting up another 22 was the combined efforts of senior forward Dujoun Williams, senior forward Grant Kornburger and senior guard D’Wavay Turner.

Looking back at these first six games, Head Coach Steve Laidlaw said defense has been a real key for the team so far. He said Hiler, junior forward Trey Townsend, senior forward Connor Nicholson and senior forward Michael Raisch have kept the opposing teams at bay with their defensive efforts.

“Oxford has done a great job of protecting the ball and not turning it over,” Laidlaw said.

Another part of that success comes from the team’s point guards leading the plays. Laidlaw said Raisch, Turner and senior guard Logan Coughlin have stepped into the position this season.

Now 6-0 overall, Oxford also has a 2-0 record in the OAA Blue. The boys will be back on the court on Jan. 4 when they travel to Farmington Hills Harrison.