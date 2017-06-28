Calling all boat owners! Lakeville parade seeking entries





Own a boat? Like parades? Want to have some fun?

If you answered ‘yes’ to all three questions, the members of the Lakeville Boat Parade Committee want you to hit the water with them on Saturday, July 1.

The second annual parade on the 460-acre Lakeville Lake in Addison Township is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Paul Woodring, co-chair of the parade committee, said last year’s event was such a success, the organizers decided to do it again.

“We had so many positive comments,” he said. “We did not have one negative statement.”

All boat owners, regardless of whether they live on the lake, are welcome to participate. There is no entry fee.

“It’s just to have fun – that’s the point of the whole thing,” said Woodring, who has owned property on the lake since 1980 and lived there full-time since 1999.

“I really expect there to be more (boats) than last year.”

Participants are asked to assemble at 12:45 p.m. on the west side of the lake, just south of the Salvation Army’s Echo Grove Camp and Retreat Center.

After lining up, the parade will travel counterclockwise around the lake at a pace that will allow the spectators on shore ample viewing opportunities.

Participants must have plenty of gasoline and a charged battery.

They are also encouraged, but not required, to decorate their boats.

“If you don’t want to decorate, that’s fine,” Woodring said. “Just drive by and wave to the crowd. That would be great.”

There is no theme this year, so participants are welcome to let their imaginations run wild with their decorating skills.

Prizes for decorated boats will be awarded in two categories – most original and most gorgeous. There will be first, second and third place winners in each.

“We expect (to award) a minimum of six prizes,” Woodring said. “If we get extra donations at the last minute, we’ll give away more. Everything is given away. There’s nothing held back.”

To register for the parade, send an e-mail to lakevilleboatparade@gmail.com or call Greg Smith, co-chair of the parade committee, at (248) 875-2248.

“I think there are about 10 (registered) so far,” Woodring said. “It’s the same as it was last year. People wait until the last minute. We’re going to send out some reminders to those that were in the parade last year.”

Registration is not required to join the parade, but it is necessary to take part in the decorating contest.

Boats that wish to be judged must have an assigned number. Please make a waterproof sign with the number large enough for the judges to read from a distance. Signs should be attached to the port, or left, side of the boat.

If by chance it should rain on the day of the parade, the event will be rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2.