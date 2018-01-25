Caribbean nation entrusts fmr. leaders to Oxford man

When it comes to preparing its departed leaders for their final farewell, Oxford resident Matt Smith seems to be the go-to guy for Trinidad and Tobago.

Smith, a 45-year-old licensed funeral director, embalmer and restorative artist, spent Jan. 12-14 on the twin-island nation in the Caribbean using his skills and talents on the body of former President George Maxwell.

Maxwell, who served as Trinidad and Tobago’s president from March 2003 to March 2013, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Jan. 7. He was 86 years old.

This was the second time Smith was called in to care for one of the nation’s former leaders.

In July 2016, his expertise was requested following the death of Patrick Manning, who served as Trinidad and Tobago’s prime minister from 1991-95 and again, from 2001-10.

To be asked to handle the remains of a former leader of another nation not once, but twice and have his work viewed and appreciated by thousands of people is “the greatest compliment I could ever have, truly,” Smith said.





“It’s two big feathers in my cap,” he said. “It made me feel like I was the best in the world . . . It makes you feel like the Michael Jordan of funeral service.”

So, the obvious question is how does a guy from Oxford, Michigan end up caring for the remains of two Caribbean dignitaries?

The answer is simple.

Smith is quite well-known in his profession.

He’s conducted seminars on embalming and restorative art both nationally and internationally. He’s shared his knowledge and expertise in Hong Kong, mainland China, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South America and of course, Trinidad and Tobago.

“My techniques have literally taken me around the world teaching these things,” said Smith, who’s owned M.S. Funeral Service since April 1999.

Since graduating from the John A. Gupton College of Mortuary in Nashville, Tennessee in December 1994, Smith has embalmed “a little over 17,000” bodies.

As a restorative artist, his specialty is creating pleasant, natural expressions on the faces of the deceased as a lasting memorial and source of comfort for the living.

Using special techniques, Smith is able to put a smile on the deceased’s face 99 percent of the time.

He’s well-known for this.

In fact, it’s the reason Smith was sought out to care for Manning’s remains.

According to Smith, after Manning died, his widow had three requests that were “mandatory.”

“He had to look good enough, so they wouldn’t have to close the casket. He had to look 20 years younger. And he had to have a smile on his face,” Smith said.

“That smile was the thing that led him to call me.”

Smith hopped on a plane and spent six days in Trinidad and Tobago.

Not only did he work his magic on Manning, he ended up staying with the body to ensure it was properly cared for and presented as it traveled around the hot and humid country.

“There was a ton of pomp and circumstance,” Smith said. “We toured five cities. It was military honors all the way around. There were several parades.”

“I was right in the thick of everything. I was putting in 12-hour days with the prime minister. It was an experience I’ll never forget.”

For Smith, the most rewarding part of it came when Manning’s widow asked to meet him.

“As soon as I walked in, the entire room went completely silent,” he said. “I stood out like a sore thumb. I’m 6-foot-4, bald and white.”

When Manning’s widow spotted him, she made a “beeline” for Smith and wrapped her arms around him.

“She said, ‘Thank you for bringing my Patrick back,’” Smith said.

The widow then introduced him to the gathering of family and friends.

“It erupted in this huge ovation,” he said. “I just kind of stood there and started crying because I didn’t know how to handle it emotionally. I’ve never had applause like that for taking care of somebody.”

“It was very surreal. It was very humbling,” Smith continued. “My ego was through the roof for a moment, but I settled back down and realized that I was just doing what I was supposed to do and what I’ve been doing all along.”

Because of how well things turned out with Manning, Smith was called back to care for Maxwell.

The only difference was this time, after his work was finished, he was not contracted to stay for all the ceremonial activities.

But Smith was happy to report that Maxwell’s family was “extremely pleased” with how he looked.

“They were ecstatic,” he said.

And in the end, that’s all that really matters to Smith.

He said “the biggest problem with embalmers these days” is “you go to a funeral, you look at the body and they look terrible.”

“They just look like they’re dead,” Smith said. “My specialty is I make them look as if they’re sleeping.”

He also uses techniques he’s developed to “defy gravity” and “make the (features of the) body look as if (the person is) standing up” as opposing to lying down. Smith said this is important because people are accustomed to the way their loved one looked when seated or standing and that’s how they should be remembered.

Making the deceased look natural is so very important, in Smith’s view.

“I think that’s the key to a proper grieving,” he said. “The scariest moment for a family is when they have to go see their loved one for the first time dead in that casket.

“If they don’t look good, then they have to question why they’re spending thousands of dollars on this pomp and circumstance we call funerals.”

Smith has often heard of family members complaining that their loved one looked better dead at the hospital than they did at the funeral home.

“It’s supposed to be the opposite,” he said.

To help correct this problem, Smith opened a professional embalmer’s institute that provides hands-on, postgraduate training.

“I go down to Piedmont Technical College (in Greenwood, South Carolina). That’s the venue for it,” he said. “My next training program is January 31. This is my second one.”

Smith also serves on the advisory board of Malcolm X College, one of the city colleges of Chicago, which has a mortuary science program.

“I would like to be considered the authority (on) embalming,” he said. “That may sound a little bit pompous to some, but I think everyone should strive to be the best at whatever they do and if they don’t, they’re foolish . . . I’m striving to be the best and I want to be.”