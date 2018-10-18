Cats clinch playoff spot; Tabert scores six TDs

Caleb Tabert wasn’t crowned king Friday night, but he was certainly the big hero of Oxford’s homecoming game.

Tabert scored six of the Wildcats’ eight touchdowns in their 56-17 drubbing of Bloomfield Hills.

When interviewed about his stellar performance on the field, Tabert had no desire to toot his own horn. To him, it was a team effort.

“I was just thankful for my linemen,” said the senior running back. “They blocked really (well) that night.”

“During practice, we have a lot of positive energy and it translates to the field,” Tabert added.

Friday’s win – Oxford’s sixth of the season – clinched a playoff spot for the Wildcats.

“I’m really excited,” Tabert said. “I’m really happy for the team.”

Tabert led Oxford’s ground attack against Bloomfield Hills, racking up an impressive 327 yards on 24 carries.

“Before I run the ball, I just think (to myself), ‘No one’s going to take me down,’” he said.

Tabert’s first two touchdowns came in the first quarter.

One was the culmination of a 40-yard dash, while the other came on a 1-yard run.

Following a missed extra point attempt, the Cats were in the lead 13-0.

Oxford added another touchdown in the second quarter when quarterback Drew Carpenter completed a 71-yard pass to Grant Kornburger. Tabert capped it off with a two-point conversion run.

Bloomfield Hills finally got on the board late in the second quarter with a 52-yard touchdown pass followed by a 21-yard field goal. Going into halftime, Oxford was in the lead 21-10.

The Wildcats came roaring back in the third quarter as the Tabert juggernaut kept rolling. He scored two more touchdowns on seven-yard and 10-yard runs.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tabert scored his fifth touchdown on a six-yard run.

Twenty-seven seconds later, the Blackhawks answered with a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Not to be outdone, Tabert almost immediately responded with a 76-yard touchdown run.

Oxford’s Joseph Vackaro scored the final touchdown on a three-yard run.

In terms of offensive yardage, the Wildcats racked up a whopping 534 yards in 53 plays. The Blackhawks accumulated 260 yards in 50 plays.

Carpenter rushed for 60 yards on six carries, followed by Austin Schlicht, who added 26 yards on five carries.

Oxford is now 4-2 in the OAA red division and 6-2 overall

On Friday, the Wildcats will play their final regular season game. They will face Troy Athens at home. Kickoff is 7 p.m.