Chairman Bell resigns from PC

If the Oxford Township Planning Commission were a motel, there would be a big neon sign above it right now flashing the word “vacancy.”

Of course, the irony is that sign would constitute an ordinance violation. Anyway . . .

Last week, Chairman Todd Bell resigned his seat, effectively immediately, citing the demands of his professional life.





“I have to,” he said. “I’m working 12-hour days. I’m worn-out by the time I get to a meeting. I’m exhausted.”

Although he enjoyed his tenure on the commission, Bell believes he can no longer dedicate the proper amount of focus and patience to helping plan and guide the township’s future growth.

He was appointed to the planning commission in May 2005 and first elected by its membership to serve as chairman in January 2009.

“It’s a thankless job,” Bell said. “You never make a decision that everybody is happy with. There’s always somebody that’s mad. That’s the hardest part of the job.”

But he’s going to miss “trying to do the right thing” for “the community as a whole.” He feels his decisions on the commission were firmly rooted in logic and “what’s in the best interest of the majority.”

“That’s always been my philosophy,” he said.

To Bell, it was important to help the township remain true to its goals and its character when it came to development.

“I don’t want us to turn into a Royal Oak, a Troy, a Rochester, an Orion,” he said. “We are Oxford.”

Bell feels there’s a “diverse group” on the planning commission right now that has accomplished a lot.

He’s proud of the way they worked to revamp the ordinances to make them “a little less restrictive,” so as to not infringe on property rights.

“You own a piece of land. You pay taxes on it. In America, you should be able to do whatever you want on it, for the most part – not everything, but everything legally,” Bell said. “I just feel that government has gotten real restrictive.”

But Bell feels the biggest accomplishment was putting Oxford on track to be “a well-balanced community” with “enough industrial, enough commercial and enough residential” to create a tax base that’s “equitable,” so no one segment is shouldering the entire burden for services and infrastructure. He said that’s something he’s “always strived for.”

To whoever fills his seat on the commission, Bell offered this advice – “Stay logical. Take the emotion out of any decision. Do what’s in the best interest of the majority. Stay focused on the future and plan for it with the best crystal ball and tools that you have.”

“I wish all the planning commissioners well,” he added. “I hope they stay true to their goals and the goals of the township.”

He also hopes the commission “stays unified” no matter how much debate it engages in.

Those interested in applying for the vacant planning commission seat are asked to please contact township Supervisor Bill Dunn at (248) 628-9787.

Appointments to the commission are made by the supervisor with the approval of the township board. Commissioners are paid $105 per meeting with the exception of the chairman who earns $115. The planning commission meets twice a month on the second and fourth Thursdays at 7 p.m.