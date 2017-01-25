Chief Mike goes to Washington





Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Neymanowski had never received a salute from the President of the United States during his 49-year career in law enforcement.

That all changed Jan. 20 when the new leader of the free world, Donald J. Trump, paid tribute to Neymanowski and a group of police officers from Michigan as they passed by during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C.

“He stood up, gave us a salute, we saluted him back,” the chief said.

“That was something unexpected. It made it a little more special.”

“In my career, I have to say that’s the closest I’ve ever been to a president. I’ve stood on overpasses as the motorcade blew by,” noted Neymanowski, who spent 30 years with the Detroit Police Department before becoming the village chief in 2000.

Wearing his dress blues, Neymanowski participated in the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue with Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard.

“It certainly was an incredible experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

He was there representing the village, representing the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and just “enjoying the moment.”

Seeing such a massive crowd cheering, waving and giving the old thumbs-up sign along the parade route was both inspiring and humbling to Neymanowski. “It was very emotional,” he said.

At one point, he even heard someone yell, “Yay, Oxford!”

“There had to be somebody from Oxford there,” he said.

The day before the inauguration Neymanowski visited the U.S. Capitol Building where the oath of office is administered. Seeing the five American flags adorning the west front of the Capitol caused him to feel a surge of patriotism.

“I know we have a lot of political differences at times, but you sit there (looking at the Capitol and the flags, and you think), “Wow, this is what it’s about,’” Neymanowski said. “It’s great to be an American, freedom, the whole nine yards.”

After the parade, Neymanowski and his wife, Kristine, donned tuxedo and gown to attend the Michigan Inaugural Gala at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Being in the “twilight” of his lengthy career, Neymanowski described his role in the inauguration as “the icing on the cake.”

The chief is extremely grateful to the Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard for giving him the unique opportunity to take part in this grand American tradition.

“It is a great team,” he said.

In addition to Neymanowski, three other local residents participated in the parade as part of the drill team. Riding on horseback were Oxford Township residents Bruce Meyers and Kallie Roesner-Meyers as well as Metamora resident Eugenia Calocassides.