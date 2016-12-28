Church donates money for Jaws of Life





Less than one month after the 160-year-old Lakeville United Methodist Church (UMC) held its final service, the congregation donated 10 percent of its remaining funds towards something that will benefit Addison Township and help save lives.

A $14,700 check was presented to Addison Township Fire Chief Jerry Morawski at the Dec. 19 board of trustees meeting. This money will be used to cover the full cost of an updated Jaws of Life cutter.

“If we have money, we are supposed to bring ourselves basically down to $0, and we are to give that money to ministries and we are allowed to give (some) to different activities within our communities,” explained former Lakeville UMC Pastor Jacque Hodges.

According to Morawski, the Jaws of Life cutter that will be replaced was purchased in 1992.

Due to age, and because stronger steel is often used in modern-day motor vehicles, the cutters have become less effective over time.

“It was great (to receive that donation). It really will help out and make that purchase a little easier,” Morawski told this reporter. “It was also great that some of the money from the community that people put into the church will be able to stay in the community . . . We’re always grateful for every dime we get, even through taxes.”

The new cutter is expected to be purchased sometime next year.

Lakeville UMC’s congregation also donated more than $7,000 to the Lakeville Cemetery Auxiliary.

Part of it will be put towards the purchase of a decorative windmill for Lakeville Cemetery, according to Auxiliary President Marlene Mallia.

On a larger scale, Lakeville UMC also donated a portion of the remaining funds to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating human suffering in response to disasters that occur around the globe.