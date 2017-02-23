Church invites public to help celebrate 140th





OXFORD VILLAGE – A humble little church standing at the corner of Hovey and Dennison streets is poised to reach a significant milestone.

Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) is turning 140 and inviting the community to join in the celebration by attending a special worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. A potluck luncheon will follow at noon. The address is 1 Hovey St.

“It’s a just very open, kind, loving church,” said Pastor Liz Wilson. “I’ve had people come in who have said they’ve never felt such love before.”

In early February 1877, a series of revival meetings was held at the Oxford Christian Church, which used to be located at the corner of Pontiac and West Burdick streets. At the close of this revival, a meeting was called on Feb. 23, 1877 and from this gathering, Immanuel Congregational was established.

For the sum of $200, a lot was purchased at the corner of Dennison and Hovey streets. A temporary structure was constructed using rough boards and inside this simple shelter, the church members gathered and prayed.

A loan combined with donations generated more than $5,000 to build and furnish the church that stands there today.

The building was dedicated in May 1878.

For 20 years, Immanuel received money from an outside source to pay its ministers’ salaries. It wasn’t until 1899 that the church became fully self-supporting.

Immanuel Congregational added the UCC to its name in 1957 following the merger of four Christian denominations – the Congregational, Christian, Evangelical and Reformed churches.

Wilson, who’s served as pastor for seven years, began coming to the church in the 1970s. What she loves most about Immanuel is its inclusivity.

“We are open and affirming,” she said. “We do not have any rules about who gets to come.”

The church’s welcome statement says it all – “We welcome and affirm all people in celebrating diversity. We welcome to our faith family people of every race, age, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, mental or physical ability and those who have doubts or questions.”

Under this, no one is excluded or condemned and everyone who comes through the church doors is treated with the utmost decency and respect.

“We don’t make judgments about each other,” said Wilson, who noted the congregation currently includes two same-sex couples and they’re as much a part of the church as anyone else.

Devout faith isn’t a requirement, either.

“We invite people who are questioning,” Wilson said. “If you’re not quite sure whether or not there’s a God, come on down for a while and see what you think.”

People are free to ask questions and express their ideas without having to worry about being silenced, shunned or corrected at Immanuel.

“Thought is encouraged,” Wilson said.

Immanuel does what it can to help others by supporting local charitable causes such as Oxford/Orion FISH, Love In the Name of Christ and Scarves 4 Cozy Kids. The church also has its own group named “Called to Care,” which provides personal services for those in need.

“Our church has always been a mission church,” Wilson said. “And it’s becoming more so all the time.”

Over the years, Immanuel has experienced its fair share of ups and downs. Wilson noted the church was in “very bad shape” when she became the pastor.

“The very first group I preached to, there were 13 people in the church,” she said.

But things have improved a lot since then and these days, the Sunday service is drawing about 40 folks.

Wilson believes the key to Immanuel’s longevity is the dedication and commitment of its congregation.

“We don’t give up on each other,” she said. “We don’t give up on anything. We just keep on moving forward.”

Wilson sees Immanuel’s 140th anniversary as the perfect opportunity to check out the church, meet the congregation and enjoy some fellowship.

“All those people who have not found a church home are welcome,” she said. “There’s good stuff happening here.”

Every Tuesday, the church hosts free community meals beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Immanuel offers open Communion on the first Sunday of each month.

“Whoever wants to come to the Lord’s Supper is fine with me,” Wilson said.

To learn more about Immanuel Congregational UCC, please visit www.icucc.org or call (248) 628-1610.