Church to host Flapjacks for Vets fund-raiser Aug. 5

Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ (1 Hovey St.) will host a Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for the “VFW National Home for Children” on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast includes buttermilk, blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes, sausages and beverages.

It’s all available for $6 per person. Children under age 2 eat free.

Take-out is available. Please call ahead to (248) 628-1610.

For more information about the church, please visit www.icucc.org or call (248)628-1610.

Immanuel Congregational is located at at the corner of Dennison and Hovey streets, one block west of M-24.