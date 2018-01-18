Church wants stolen Advent candles returned





OXFORD VILLAGE – It appears a real-life Grinch has stolen a bit of the Christmas spirit from Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ at 1 Hovey St.

Two Advent candles, one pink and one purple, were swiped from the sanctuary.

“It hurts your heart to have that kind of thing happen,” said Pastor Liz Wilson. “It makes me sad that somebody would think to do something like that.”

The candles were part of a set of five that sits in a circular brass holder adorned with an artificial evergreen wreath.

The candles are lit during Advent, the season beginning four Sundays before Christmas. One candle is lit each Sunday with the culmination being the lighting of the large, white “Christ Candle” on Christmas Eve.

Immanuel’s candles are not made of wax. They’re actually hollow and made of some type of hard, synthetic material. Each is filled with oil that fuels the flame.

Judging by the year stamped on the bottom of the candle holder, it appears Immanuel’s set was made in 1967.

“I’ve been here (as a member) since 1978 and they’ve been here that whole time,” Wilson said.

The candles were last seen on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 2, the same night Immanuel hosts its weekly free community meal, which is open to the general public.

They were discovered missing the following morning.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Wilson said.

Immanuel didn’t report the theft to Oxford Village Police until Jan. 10 because Wilson wanted the opportunity to talk to the free meal program regulars about it. To be clear, she’s not accusing anyone who attends the dinners. She just wanted to see if anyone saw anything or had any information.

“They were so horrified,” Wilson said. “They were so distraught that this had happened. They were terribly disappointed that anybody would do that to us. They’re very loyal to us. They’ll be passing the word (around).”

Wilson can’t understand why anyone would take them. “They’re kind of useless outside of this church,” she said.

She doesn’t know if this is somebody’s idea of a sick joke or something more sinister.

“I am hoping that they are not being used for Satanic worship, which does happen with church stuff,” she said.

Wilson estimated it could cost between $300 and $500 to regain what’s been taken from the church, which will celebrate its 141st birthday next month.

“That’s to replace the whole thing,” she said. “I’m almost positive you’d have to get a whole new set. I don’t think you’d be able to find replacement candles (that are an exact match given their age). I really don’t.”

She’s hoping someone with information about the theft will come forward or perhaps, the thief or thieves will develop a conscience and return them. “If they arrived on our doorstep, we would be thrilled,” Wilson said. “We want them back.”

If returned, no questions will be asked.

Anyone with information regarding the pilfered candles is asked to please call Immanuel at (248) 628-1610.

“It would be nice to have some clue as to what happened to them,” Wilson said.