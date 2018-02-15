Class collecting donations to help rescued pooches





Teacher Barb Johnston’s fourth-grade class at Oxford Elementary School (OES) is collecting donations for the K9 Stray Rescue League and students are inviting the community to get involved.

From now through Feb. 28, folks are encouraged to donate collars, leashes, paper towels, newspapers, peanut butter that does not contain xylitol, Milk Bones, canned dog food, toys, KONG products, Nylabones and flea/tick shampoo.

“We went on their website and looked at their wish list,” Johnston said.

“They can stop by the front office and drop supplies off,” she noted. “We also have a collection envelope if they want to donate cash, Meijer gift cards or checks.”

OES is located at 109 Pontiac St. The front office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

So far, the drive, which students have dubbed “Valentines for Canines,” has been going very well.

“The kids came in this morning and said our collection box is overflowing,” Johnston said. “We’ve got quite a bit of stuff.”

As part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, students are encouraged to “take action” by using what they know and what they’ve learned to make the world a better place.

Johnston said this drive for the K9 Stray Rescue League is a good way for her class to take action as a group and support the work of an Oxford-based organization that has an “immediate connection” with a number of her students who have adopted dogs from there.

“Our main goal really is to bring attention to the organization” and help as many dogs as possible find their “forever home,” she explained.

Founded in 1990, the K9 Stray Rescue League is a state and federally licensed nonprofit group that saves dogs from being euthanized at shelters and accepts those surrendered by owners for various reasons. All dogs are cared for until they’re adopted.

Last year, the organization helped 637 dogs find homes

To learn more about the organization, please visit www.k9stray.com.