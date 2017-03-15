Come away to Neverland!: OHS bringing musical ‘Peter Pan’ to the stage





Oxford High School will be presenting the beloved J.M. Barrie classic “Peter Pan” Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26 in the OHS Performing Arts Center.

More than 75 OHS students have been involved in the production of the musical since January.

The musical tells the family-favorite story of Peter Pan (OHS senior Tori Spring), a mischievous boy who can fly, who takes young Wendy Darling (senior Rachael Baker), and her siblings to the island of Neverland.

The part of Peter Pan has traditionally been played by females, both on broadway and in film. The OHS production will pay homage to that with Spring cast in the role, according to Director Krista Price.





“Tori has done a lot of challenging roles in the past and this role has definitely challenged her because it’s so different from roles she’s played in the past. She brings a lot of passion to the part,” Price said.

On the island, the group encounters fairies, Native Americans, mermaids and pirates– including the villainous Captain Hook (junior Josh Krol) and his henchman Mr. Smee (sophomore Skylar Ryskamp).

According to Price, audiences can also expect to see a creative twist in Hook’s typically unpleasant character.

“Josh is a very dedicated actor, dancer and singer,” said Price. “He brings a very comedic side to Hook, which is refreshing… He came to auditions with a great interpretation of this character and we’ve gone on to develop that even further.”

Other featured cast members include senior Madison Meeron as Mrs. Darling, senior John Decker as Mr. Darling, and senior Peyton Kozlowski as Tiger Lily.

Thanks to the help of volunteers and community members, Price said she’s expecting a high level of professionalism from the cast, pit-orchestra, and stage crew in the production of the shows.

“I think the community and families are really going to love it,” she said. “It’s a show that lives in a space between reality and imagination and it’s fun, particularly for our young audience members, to get lost in that… It has a lot of child-like adventure and I look forward to bringing it to the community.”

Tickets for the performance will be sold at the box office, located in the OHS Performing Arts Center Lobby Monday, March 13- Sunday, March 26. Visit the website for purchasing times at oxfordmusical.com/ticket-information.

Tickets are $12 for reserved (lower section) seating, $10 adult general admission, and $7 for student general admission. Admission for Oxford students is free with student ID. Online ticket purchases can be made at ticketracker.com/store/events/1526.