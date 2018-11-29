Come see Santa at the parade

Bundle up the family and head to downtown Oxford for some small-town holiday fun on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the annual Christmas parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. As always, it will roll along Washington St. (M-24), beginning at Mechanic St. and ending at East St.

On Tuesday, Chamber Director Amy Desotell reported the parade had 40 registered entries. She expects more to sign up this week.

“It should be a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s the (kickoff) of the holiday season for Oxford. It’s a great day to be in town, have lunch and shop the stores.”

Judging the parade entries will be village Manager Joe Madore, township Trustee Jack Curtis and longtime resident Marilyn Benner.

Jamie Hughes will serve as parade announcer. The event will be filmed by Oxford Community Television.

Serving as grand marshal will be former village President Sue Bossardet.

A lifelong resident, Bossardet was on council from 1994 to 2001 and again, from 2013-18. She is also an active member of the Northeast Oakland Historical Society.

Desotell said the chamber wants to “celebrate everything she’s done (for the community) and all her years of dedication.”

“I think she deserves it,” she said.

Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be available before, during and after the parade inside a warming station on the north side of Centennial Park in the building that houses the Ox Bar and Grill.

Following the parade, kids are invited to interact with live reindeer in the park and visit with Santa Claus inside the warming station.

Also following the parade, Oxford United Methodist Church at 21 E. Burdick St. is inviting the public to a community Christmas party featuring hot dogs, hot beverages and gifts for kids. All are welcome.