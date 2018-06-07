Come see the quilts on June 9

The volunteers of the local nonprofit organization Miracle Quilts are putting the final touches on quilts for their annual show and display which will be held on Saturday June 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Independence Village (701 Market Street) in Oxford.

Miracle Quilts will show off an array of handmade quilts which have been created for military veterans over the last year during the event, which is free and open to the public.

Last year, the organization displayed around 800 quilts, according to Miracle Quilts founder Carole Carroll.

“Our quilts serve as a little token of our appreciation for what our veterans do,” Carroll said. “The quilt show gives people a glimpse of what we’ve been working on all year. It’s also our biggest fundraiser.”

The public is also invited to purchase crafting and quilting supplies during the event’s garage and craft sale.

All proceeds will help purchase materials to create new quilts in the upcoming year.

To help raise funds, Carroll said the organization will also be raffling off one of their unique, handmade quilts during the event.

Miracle Quilts is a group of local quilters and sewers whose mission is to create patriotic quits to present to wounded troops at hospitals, to those currently serving and to homeless veterans.

Carroll, an Addison Township resident, started Miracle Quilts in March 2009.

Over the course of the last nine years, Carroll said the nonprofit organization has provided quilts to over 4,500 veterans to show gratitude for their service.

The volunteer group meets on the second Saturday of each month at Independence Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who would like to donate or volunteer at Miracle Quilts can contact Carroll at (248) 321-8669. To learn more about the organization, visit thedesertangel.org/quilts.